Netflix Partnering With Major TV Makers To Add A Netflix Button To TV Remotes

Netflix just announced partnerships with most of the major TV makers to add a Netflix button to TV remote controls.Now instead of messing around with a tv, hitting “input” and trying to find Netflix, you can just hit the Netflix button and it will pop up for select internet connected televisions.



We don’t know how many TV’s will be getting this, but it’s pretty huge for Netflix. Every time someone uses the remote for their new TV they’ll see a little advertisement for Netflix.

And every time they want to watch Netflix instant streaming, it’s just one click away. That’s something nobody else has (as far as we know).

Here’s the key paragraph listing partners from the release:

Beginning this Spring, buttons that specify “Netflix” – including some featuring the iconic red Netflix logo – are planned to be situated prominently on remote controls that operate certain new Blu-ray disc players from a variety of companies including Best Buy’s in-house Dynex brand, Haier, Memorex, Panasonic, Samsung, Sharp, Sony, and Toshiba. Sharp, Sony, and Toshiba also will place the Netflix one-click button on remote controls for select new Internet-connected TVs. Remote controls for the Boxee, Iomega and Roku set-top boxes also will feature the Netflix one-click remote.

