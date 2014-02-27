12 Documentaries On Netflix That Will Make You Smarter About Business

Alison Griswold, Jenna Goudreau
Freakonomics documentaryScreenshot from Netflix'Freakonomics' looks at the economics behind some of the world's quirkiest phenomena.

Here’s a quick and fun way to enrich your business knowledge: streaming documentaries on Netflix.

The online movie and TV service has a vast cache of business and tech documentaries that anyone with a subscription can watch instantly. The topics range from profiles of great tech innovators like Steve Jobs and Elon Musk to deep dives into industrial design.

Each of these 12 documentaries offers an entertaining storyline, as well as valuable insights into business success.

How to create a culture that fosters creativity and great ideas

Pixar employees talk at the company's headquarters.

'Inside: Pixar,' a 2013 film by Bloomberg, takes viewers behind the scenes at Pixar to show the zany corporate campus and key personalities that drive this multi-billion-dollar business. Chronicling the animation company from the Steve Jobs days when it was trying to make a name for itself to the more recent integration with Disney, the film shows viewers how Pixar leaders cultivate creativity and maintain a fun-loving culture where great ideas can spark.

How to become a millionaire before turning 30

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors.

'Elon Musk: Bloomberg Risk Takers' brings the viewer back to Musk's childhood in South Africa and chronicles his journey to stunning entrepreneurial success. The serial entrepreneur sold his software company Zip2 to Compaq for $US307 million in cash and $US34 million in stock options at age 28. Now age 42, he's a
co-founder of PayPal and the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors.

How lifelong dedication and obsession with quality can pay off

Jiro Ono in his sushi restaurant in Tokyo, Japan.

'Jiro Dreams Of Sushi' profiles Jiro Ono, a Japanese sushi chef and restaurant owner who is widely revered for his skill and $US300-a-plate dinners. It follows the 85-year-old master as he works with vendors to secure the finest ingredients, manages and mentors his staff, and prepares his son to succeed him when he retires. The movie brings viewers inside the dedication, obsession, and decades of hard work it takes to achieve perfection.

How to make decisions under enormous pressure

Hank Paulson, former U.S. Secretary of the Treasury.

Few people know pressure better than Hank Paulson, the former CEO of Goldman Sachs and the U.S. Secretary of the Treasury during the height of the financial crisis. 'Hank: 5 Years from the Brink' explores the momentous task Paulson was handed in September 2008 -- saving the global economy -- and how he dealt with it.

How to adapt constantly to stay relevant

Joan Rivers discusses her schedule with her staff.

'Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work' takes viewers deep inside the business of Joan Rivers. Following the comedian for a year, filmmakers reveal the highs and lows of Rivers' decades-long quest to stay relevant. What does it take to get to the top and stay there? From meticulous organisation systems to her willingness to take any job to make sure her staff gets paid, Rivers shows the fierce determination necessary for success.

The psychology behind great industrial design

A shot of graphic design from 'Objectified.'

The items you think the least about may have the most effective designs, according to the 2009 film 'Objectified.' Take the Post-it note. Have you ever considered that someone put a lot of time into its appearance? The movie explores the unconscious but influential relationship we have with the objects around us, and why the smallest tweaks in design make an enormous difference.

How to rise to the top of an ultra-competitive industry

Danny Meyer, New York City restaurateur and founder of Shake Shack.

If you've ever thought about starting a restaurant, Danny Meyer knows a thing or two about success in the business. 'The Restaurateur: How Does Danny Do It?' offers a behind-the-scenes look at Meyer, the New York City restaurateur and man behind Shake Shack and Gramercy Tavern. The movie shows how Meyer's philosophy of putting great food first launched his career.

How to find an opening in the market and exploit it

Hugh Hefner talks to filmmakers about the rapid growth of 'Playboy.'

The 2009 documentary 'Hugh Hefner: Playboy, Activist and Rebel' chronicles the rise of American magazine magnate Hugh Hefner. In interviews with him, colleagues, critics, and fans, the film follows the trajectory of Hefner's business, Playboy Enterprises, from a wild idea in the 1950s to a modern empire. While his core product -- a men's magazine featuring edgy literature and photos of naked women -- is controversial, it shows how Hefner deftly found a gap in the market and capitalised on it.

How early venture capitalists helped build American tech giants

A scene from the film 'Something Ventured.'

'Something Ventured' portrays some of the most successful and prolific venture capitalists, who through genius or luck made big early-stage bets on tech companies like Apple, Google, Atari, and Intel. For a crash course in venture capital or a modern business history lesson, this 2011 documentary shows how entrepreneurs partnered with investors to build some of the greatest American companies.

The power of great salesmanship and perfect timing

Todd Wagner (left) and Mark Cuban, co-founders of early Internet business Broadcast.com.

'Mark Cuban: Bloomberg Game Changers' looks at the backstory of billionaire entrepreneur and investor Mark Cuban. Talking to his childhood friends, professors, and business associates, it shows how Cuban built Internet company Broadcast.com into a must-have property at the height of the dot-com boom. It also offers viewers a look at the spoils of success and proves the importance of great salesmanship, timing, and a desire to win.

Why showmanship and great marketing is just as important as the products you sell

Steve Jobs presents the iPad.

Jobs is one of the most revered entrepreneurs and designers of our time. In the PBS documentary 'Steve Jobs: One Last Thing,' the filmmakers trace Jobs' inspiring career and lasting legacy in technology and retail, as well as his legendary product presentations.

How economics explain what motivates people

Caricature of Bill Gates and John D. Rockefeller from 'Freakonomics.'

Why do people do the things they do? 'Freakonomics,' a 2010 film based on the book by Steven Levitt and Stephen Dubner, explores the scientific and economic concepts behind human behaviour. It will open your eyes to what motivates your customers, employees, and coworkers.

