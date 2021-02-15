Netflix reportedly has its own Britney Spears documentary in the works, which could rival Hulu's smash hit 'Framing Britney Spears'

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Britney Spears poses at the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in Beverly Hills, California, April 12, 2018.

Netflix is making a documentary about Britney Spears, Bloomberg reports.

Hulu released ‘Framing Britney Spears’ earlier this month, and it became a smash hit.

Netflix’s project was already underway when Hulu’s film came out, Bloomberg reported.

Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

Britney Spears fans are reportedly getting a second major documentary about the star.

Bloomberg reported Monday that Netflix was planning a documentary film about Spears, after rival streaming site Hulu released its documentary “Framing Britney Spears.”

Per Bloomberg, Netflix’s documentary will be directed by Erin Lee Carr, who specialises in true crime documentaries. Her last credit is a miniseries for Netflix called “How to Fix a Drug Scandal.”

Bloomberg reported that the project was already in the works when Hulu’s “Framing Britney Spears” came out.

Netflix was not immediately available to comment on the project when contacted by Insider.



Read more:

How to get noticed by Netflix job recruiters who can help you get hired, according to company insiders



“Framing Britney Spears” has become a smash hit for Hulu, charting her battle for conservatorship over her $US59 million estate.

The documentary provoked such a response that Spears’ former boyfriend Justin Timberlake publicly apologised for his treatment of Spears, which was highlighted in the film.

This isn’t the first time Netflix and Hulu have made competing documentaries about the same topic. In 2019, both companies made separate documentaries about the ill-fated Fyre Festival.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.