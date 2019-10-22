Watch Bryan Cranston transform into Walter White for Netflix's 'Breaking Bad' film in one minute

I don’t know why filming takes so long, I became Walter White in less than a minute.

Thanks to:

Cheri Montesanto: Department Head of Make Up and Special Makeup Fx

Garrett Immel: Prosthetic Make Up Artist for Bald Cap

Laverne Munroe: Key Make Up Artist@netflix #elcamino

