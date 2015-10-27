Netflix releases first sketch from "Mr. Show" creators Bob Odenkirk and David Cross's new series

Netflix has just released the first sketch from the new series by “Mr. Show” creators Bob Odenkirk and David Cross, titled “Bob & David.”

With a few weeks to go before the show’s actual premiere, the sketch gives fans an idea of what to expect from the new show.

In it, Odenkirk and Cross are joined by their friends for a poker game. Talk of New Year’s resolutions begins and threatens to tear apart their friendships when one guy isn’t exactly sold on the others’ lofty ambitions.

Consisting of just four half-hour episodes and an hour-long “making of” special, the first season of “Bob & David” premieres in its entirety on Friday, November 13, on Netflix.

Watch the sketch below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.