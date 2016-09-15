Netflix is cancelling 'Bloodline' after 3 seasons in a surprise move

Netflix Kyle Chandler on ‘Bloodline.’

Netflix has canceled its family drama “Bloodline” after its upcoming third season.

Cindy Holland, Netflix’s vice president of original content, confirmed the cancellation on Wednesday afternoon in a statement to press.

“‘Bloodline’ season three will be the show’s final season,” Holland said.

She continued, “[Executive producers] Todd A. Kessler, Daniel Zelman, and Glenn Kessler (KZK) are thoughtful and visionary storytellers, who lead a prestigious cast, that includes Kyle Chandler and Ben Mendelsohn, who have both garnered two Emmy nominations for their roles on the series. Together, with our collaborative partners at Sony Pictures Television, they created a seductive show that Netflix viewers worldwide love and continue to discover. We are looking forward to the exciting climax KZK have in store for the series conclusion in May 2017.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported “Bloodline’s” cancellation, Netflix cut the third season’s episodes from 13 down to 10.

Netflix’s decision to end the series comes as a surprise for several reasons. First, it renewed the show for season three just days after its second season debuted back in July. That can be read as showing confidence in a show or it could be seen as a last-minute ploy to create buzz. With the news of its cancellation, it looks like the latter.

THR reports that the decision could be the result of rising production costs on the show after Florida decided to end its tax incentives for entertainment projects shooting in the state. “Bloodline” was shot out of Islamorada, part of the Florida Keys islands.

The cancellation is also surprising since Netflix doesn’t have a long record of ending its original series. To date, it has only canceled horror drama “Hemlock Grove” and “Lilyhammer,” a Norwegian-American drama.

On “Bloodline,” Kyle Chandler played a man who, along with his siblings, is forced to hide family secrets dredged up by the return of their troubled brother.

This article has been updated based on information provided after the original publication.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.