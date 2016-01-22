Netflix is carrying out its threat to block VPN users

It appears Netflix was serious about restricting access to users who access the service from a different country.

Earlier this month, Netflix announced that it would crack down on VPN use.

Using a VPN, which stands for Virtual Personal Network, meant that someone in the UK could access the US version of Netflix.

This is important for users because the deals for TV and film rights differ from country to country, meaning that some versions — such as the US one — have a wider range of content.

Netflix has previously been fairly blasé about letting users do this, making the crackdown a big change in policy.

At the time of the announcement, Netflix said “in coming weeks, those using proxies and unblockers will only be able to access the service in the country where they currently are” and it seems this is coming true.

uFlix, a VPN that operates out of Australia, is reporting that some users cannot access any non-Australian versions of the service. Anyone who tries gets this message: “You seem to be using an unblocker or proxy. Please turn off any of these services and try again.”

There was speculation after Netflix announced the change that the company couldn’t follow through on it. However, the report from uFlix seems to contradict this assessment.

