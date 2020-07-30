7 classic Black sitcoms are coming to Netflix later this year, including 'Sister Sister' and 'Moesha'

ABC ‘Sister Sister’ will be coming to Netflix in September.

Netflix announced that seven popular Black sitcoms from the late 1990s and 2000s will be dropping on the streaming service over the course of the next three months.

According to managers behind the acquisition, they were inspired by the audience on social media who made their wants known.

Since 2018, Netflix’s Strong Black Lead has included new and classic Black movies and television series to the platform’s monthly releases.

Netflix announced popular Black sitcoms from the late 1990s and 2000s are coming to the streaming platform starting August 1.

The announcement video featured stars from the seven shows like Wendy Raquel Robinson (“The Game”), Tracee Ellis Ross (“Girlfriends”), Essence Atkins (“Half & Half”), Robert Richard (“One on One”), and more.

Time to pop bottles????????

The following classic shows are coming to @Netflix (US) Moesha – Aug 1

The Game S1-3 – Aug 15

Sister Sister – Sept 1

Girlfriends – Sept 11

The Parkers – Oct 1

Half & Half – Oct 15

One on One – Oct 15 To celebrate, here's a message from your faves: pic.twitter.com/zohNPEo0rz — Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead) July 29, 2020

Content Acquisition Manager Bradley Edwards and Strong Black Lead Manager Jasmyn Lawson said in a statement that once they had a wish list from subscribers, they were “excited to discover they were available.”

As for the schedule, the duo noted the impact the shows have.

“We want to give each it’s due so we’re staggering the release of these beloved series to ensure our members have time to enjoy them,” they said.

These new additions come after fans requested the shows through Twitter and other social media platforms over the years.

Strong Black Lead, a section of Netflix focused on content for Black audiences, said in April 2019 that for the rest of the year, they would have classic Black films added to their roster each month on a rotating basis.

First was the 1997 film “B.A.P.S.,” with it later being swapped out for movies like “Love Jones” and “Love & Basketball.”

This month, the streaming service brought “Get on the Bus,” “Double Platinum,” and the 1971 version of “Shaft” to the platform.

