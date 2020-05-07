Netflix's 'Black Mirror' creator isn't working on a new season because he doesn't think people could 'stomach' it right now

Netflix ‘Black Mirror’

Netflix’s “Black Mirror” creator Charlie Brooker told Radio Times that he’s not currently working on a new season of the hit sci-fi anthology series.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” Brooker said.

He added that he has instead been writing scripts “aimed at making myself laugh.”

The last season of “Black Mirror,” season five, debuted in June 2019.

Fans of Netflix’s “Black Mirror” might have to wait a while for a sixth season.

Charlie Brooker, the creator of the hit sci-fi anthology series, told Radio Times during a recent interview that he’s not currently working on a new season because people wouldn’t be able to “stomach” it and he’s working on other things.

“At the moment, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about societies falling apart, so I’m not working away on one of those,” Brooker said. “I’m sort of keen to revisit my comic skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts aimed at making myself laugh.”

The first season after Netflix acquired the series, season three, debuted in October 2016. Season four dropped in December 2017 and season five didn’t premiere until June 2019. (However, the “Black Mirror” interactive movie, “Bandersnatch,” was released in December 2018.)

Without a new season even in the works, this could be the longest wait yet between new “Black Mirror” content.

The three-episode fifth season was the lowest rated yet among critics with a 69% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Vulture called it a “mess” and said that it lacked the show’s “original, unnerving insight into the ever-blurring borders between the digital and the human.”

But others praised the season. CNN‘s Brian Lowry said that Brooker is “especially good at tweaking existing innovations just enough to probe the rabbit holes down which they might inadvertently lead.”

