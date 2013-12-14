Binge-Watching On Netflix Is Real, And Everyone Loves To Do It

Ever since the dawn of Netflix and all instant video-streaming services, we’ve had the opportunity to watch episodes of the shows we love one after another after another, sometimes in 12-hour benders.

It’s called “binge watching” and it’s a real thing: a Harris Interactive survey released today found that the majority of streaming television viewers in the United States binge watch, and feel it makes the shows more enjoyable.

CNN Money reports Netflix commissioned this survey, which was conducted online among 3,078 adults in the U.S. in late November.

Most people who took the survey said they define binge-watching as viewing “a handful of episodes (between 2-6 episodes) of the same TV show in one sitting.”

Netflix figured out early that releasing a series in its entirety meant users could be in control of the pace in which they watch the show; a positive for the business. But they’ve been toying with the idea of timed releases as well. CNN Money reports Netflix plans to release five episodes of the children’s show “Turbo Fast” on Dec. 24, and then “release other batches of episodes — it calls them ‘pods’ — around future holidays.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.