The 12 best movies coming to Netflix in December

“The Power of the Dog” (December 1) Benedict Cumberbatch in ‘The Power of The Dog.’ KIRSTY GRIFFIN/NETFLIX Director Jane Campion’s latest movie is a slow burn Western that follows a young man (Kodi Smit-McPhee) tormented by rugged rancher Phil Burbank (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) who takes a dislike to his mother (Kirsten Dunst) after she marries his brother (Jesse Plemons).

“Closer” (December 1) Julia Roberts in ‘Closer.’ Columbia Pictures This must-see from Mike Nichols is an adaptation of the Patrick Marber stage play starring Julia Roberts, Jude Law, Clive Owen, and Natalie Portman as people in relationships who find themselves in complicated situations that could lead to betrayal.

“Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat” (December 1) Mike Myers (center) in ‘The Cat in the Hat.’ Universal Pictures/DreamWorks Pictures Mike Myers goes all out in this adaptation of the beloved character from Dr. Seuss.

“Looper” (December 1) Joseph Gordon-Levitt in ‘Looper.’ TriStar Rian Johnson’s sci-fi hit follows a current day contract killer (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) whose job as a “looper” is to kill whoever a crime syndicate in the future sends back in time to him. But things get complicated when his future self (Bruce Willis) is sent back.

“Minority Report” (December 1) Tom Cruise in ‘Minority Report.’ 20th Century Fox Tom Cruise is in full hero mode in this Steven Spielberg futuristic thriller in which Cruise plays a cop who is on the run when psychics who can predict soon-to-be murders say he’s going to do one.

“Pet Sematary” (December 1) Mary Lambert’s ‘Pet Sematary.’ Paramount One of the better Stephen King adaptations, this 1989 release by director Mary Lambert delivers a haunting look at a grieving father who hopes to use an ancient burial ground to bring back his dead child.

“Stepmom” (December 1) (L-R) Susan Sarandon and Julia Roberts in ‘Stepmom.’ TriStar Pictures Get out the tissues for this one. Susan Sarandon plays a mom with a terminal illness as she tries to build a relationship with her ex’s new lover (Julia Roberts) who will become her kids’ stepmother.

“Tremors” (December 1) (L-R) Fred Ward and Kevin Bacon in ‘Tremors.’ Universal This horror classic stars Fred Wars and Kevin Bacon as two guys who find themselves trying to save the world from worm-like monsters who comes out of the ground to eat their victims.

“Wild Things” (December 1) (L-R) Kevin Bacon and Matt Dillon in ‘Wild Things.’ Columbia Pictures This campy thriller stars Matt Dillon, Neve Campbell, Denise Richards, Kevin Bacon, and a silly cameo by Bill Murray set around a high school counselor in Florida (Dillon) who is accused of rape. But there are a whole lot of other subplots going on in this movie.

“The Hand of God” (December 15) Filippo Scotti in ‘The Hand of God.’ Netflix This Netflix original from director Paolo Sorrentino is receiving best foreign film Oscar buzz for its look at a boy growing up in Naples in the 1980s.

“Don’t Look Up” (December 24) Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Don’t Look Up.’ Niko Tavernise/Netflix Adam McKay’s latest movie gets the Netflix original treatment as two scientists (Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence) discover that a giant comet is headed to destroy Earth. The movie also stars Timothée Chalamet, Meryl Streep, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, and Ariana Grande.