The 21 best horror movies you can stream on Netflix right now

Next Entertainment World ‘Train to Busan’ is available to stream on Netflix.

There are thousands of movies to stream on Netflix, and finding the right one can be a challenge.

That’s why Insider has compiled helpful guides for every type of movie (and TV show!) you might want to stream.

Here, we’ve listed the best horror films and thrillers that you can watch on Netflix.

Keep reading for our favourite scary movies to stream, including “The Ring,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” and “Train to Busan.”

Sometimes you just want to forget about real-life problems and watch a scary movie. Netflix has you covered.

The streaming site has a robust selection of horror movies to choose from. Some standouts include Korean zombie film “Train to Busan,” as well as horror classics like “The Ring” and “The Evil Dead.” There are also numerous supernatural horror movies to watch, like “Verónica” and “The Autopsy of Jane Doe.”

Here are 21 scary movies you can stream on Netflix right now.

Note: Numerous Netflix titles drop off the service monthly, so the availability of titles below may change.

“The Craft” is a campy cult classic with a slyly feminist message.

Columbia Pictures ‘The Craft’ was released in 1996.

Netflix description: “At a Catholic school, a new girl falls in with a clique of teen witches who wield their powers against anyone who crosses them, even their parents.”

Why you should watch: While “The Craft” is, first and foremost, a ’90s teen horror film, it’s also an interesting exploration of female power and autonomy, set in a cliquey Catholic school.

It’s definitely campy, and sometimes that can belie the film’s subtle message of female empowerment. But overall, “The Craft” is an iconic cult horror film that’s worth a watch if you’re into the supernatural and/or ’90s girl power.

“The Witch” is a suspenseful and chilling horror movie set in 17th-century New England.

A24 Anya Taylor-Joy plays a young colonist in ‘The Witch.’

Netflix description: “Believing that a witch has cursed their family, pilgrims homesteading on the edge of a primeval New England forest become increasingly paranoid.”

Why you should watch: Tense, slow-burning, and ominous, Robert Eggers’ directorial debut is both a gloomy period piece and a tightly-wound horror film, with accusations of witchcraft causing most of the drama.

Anya Taylor-Joy shines as a young colonist increasingly scrutinised by her family, and the ending, while gory, is undeniably satisfying.

“Candyman” is a gory ’90s slasher flick.

TriStar Pictures Tony Todd stars in ‘Candyman.’

Netflix description: “Grad student Helen Lyle unintentionally summons the Candyman, a hook-handed creature made flesh by other people’s belief in him.”

Why you should watch: A direct sequel to 1992’s “Candyman” is set to premiere in the summer of 2020, so it’d be a good idea to get a feel for the original before then.

Blending elements of the supernatural with the conventions of an ordinary slasher movie, the ’90s version of “Candyman” is scary and gory, and also contains some subtle messages about race and class. Plus, Tony Todd is unforgettable as the hook-handed title character.

Mia Farrow stars in horror classic “Rosemary’s Baby.”

Paramount Mia Farrow plays an expectant mother in ‘Rosemary’s Baby.’

Netflix description: “A woman is thrilled to find out she’s pregnant. But as her belly grows, the more certain she becomes that her unborn child is in serious danger.”

Why you should watch: A horror classic starring Mia Farrow, the costumes and hair of “Rosemary’s Baby” make it aesthetically pleasing, in addition to terrifying.

Of course, by today’s standards, this 1968 film is pretty tame, but it’s still creepy enough to keep you on the edge of your seat until the very end.

“Green Room” is a gory thriller about Neo-Nazis.

A24 Imogene Poots (centre) stars in ‘Green Room.’

Netflix description: “At the end of their low-budget tour, a punk band accepts a gig at an isolated rural club, only to discover that their hosts are Neo-Nazis.”

Why you should watch: Anton Yelchin, Alia Shawkat, and Patrick Stewart round out the cast of this terrifyingly original film, making it one you certainly shouldn’t miss.

With a premise that feels all too real, and standout performances from Yelchin, Shawkat, and Stewart, “Green Room” is as gory and entertaining as it is timely.

“The Wicker Man” is a perfect watch for fans of “Midsommar.”

British Lion Films ‘The Wicker Man’ was directed by Robin Hardy.

Netflix description: “Pious detective Neil Howie gets more than he bargained for when he probes a young girl’s disappearance in this harrowing psychological thriller.”

Why you should watch: May Queens, human sacrifices, and a shockingly fiery ending are all par for the course in “The Wicker Man,” which was remade with Nicolas Cage in 2006.

However, the 1973 original is just as terrifying, and likely provided the inspiration for other horror movies like “The Ritual” and “Midsommar.”

“The Ring” relies on creepy visuals, as opposed to gore or violence.

DreamWorks Pictures ‘The Ring’ is based on a Japanese movie.

Netflix description: “A reporter watches a video that supposedly sets in motion the viewer’s death in seven days. Can she unravel the mystery before her own time is up?”

Why you should watch: Based on a Japanese novel and horror film of the same name, “The Ring” is one of the scariest films of this century, but doesn’t rely on blood or guts to get its point across.

While the plot can get a bit predictable if you’ve ever seen a horror film, the visuals, music, and acting are all stellar – and will likely have you sleeping with the lights on for a while.

“In the Tall Grass” is an adaptation of a Stephen King short story.

Netflix Laysla de Oliveira stars in ‘In the Tall Grass.’

Netflix description: “After hearing a boy’s cry for help, a pregnant woman and her brother wade into a vast field of grass, only to discover there may be no way out.”

Why you should watch: “In the Tall Grass” has all the twists and turns you’d expect from a movie based on a Stephen King novella, as well as a trippy time-loop and some light cannibalism to keep things interesting.

Although the ending is a little bit of a let-down, the mind-bending plot and bloody climax make it worth a watch.

Korean film “Train to Busan” is an engaging zombie thriller.

Next Entertainment World Gong Yoo stars in ‘Train to Busan.’

Netflix description: “As a zombie outbreak sweeps the country, a dad and his daughter take a harrowing train journey in an attempt to reach the only city that’s still safe.”

Why you should watch: “Train to Busan” is a thrilling tale of the living versus the dead, with a poignant message about family and obligations at its core.

Even though most of the action takes place in one location (the titular train), it will still have you on the edge of your seat, especially during the climactic (and heartrending) final act.

Kiernan Shipka stars in “The Blackcoat’s Daughter.”

A24 Emma Roberts also stars in ‘The Blackcoat’s Daughter.’

Netflix description: “When their parents fail to pick them up for winter break, two students stay on at an all-girls boarding school in the company of a terrible presence.”

Why you should watch: “The Blackcoat’s Daughter” is, first and foremost, a horror film, though it also explores themes of grief and loss in surprisingly thoughtful ways.

Emma Roberts, Kiernan Shipka, and Lucy Boynton all star in the film, which is as sad as it is scary.

“Paranormal Activity” is a staple of the horror genre.

Blumhouse Productions ‘Paranormal Activity’ was a hit when it was first released in 2007.

Netflix description: “When Katie and Micah fear their home may be haunted by a demonic presence, Micah sets up a video camera to document all the action.”

Why you should watch: “Paranormal Activity” was a smash hit when it was first released and for good reason. The spooky found-footage thriller successfully reanimated the genre while also providing plenty of genuine scares.

Consider a must-watch if you couldn’t get enough of “The Blair Witch Project.”

“Creep” is a fresh take on a ‘stranger danger’ story.

Sony Pictures Mark Duplass starred in ‘Creep.’

Netflix description: “When a cash-strapped videographer takes a job in a remote mountain town, he finds that the client has some unsettling ideas in mind.”

Why you should watch: “Creep” is one of the most original horror movies in recent years, thanks to its terrifyingly realistic setup (it could easily be a Craigslist horror story gone wrong) and a standout performance by writer and director Mark Duplass.

With a wholly unexpected ending, “Creep” is a movie that will stay with you long after the credits roll.

“Gerald’s Game” is based on a Stephen King novel.

Intrepid Pictures Carla Gugino stars in ‘Gerald’s Game.’

Netflix description: “When her husband’s sex game goes wrong, Jessie – handcuffed to a bed in a remote lake house – faces warped visions, dark secrets, and a dire choice.”

Why you should watch: Carla Gugino is unforgettable in this horror film/thriller with a nightmarishly real premise.

Even though most of the action takes place in the lake house, it’s deeply disturbing and compelling at the same time – and the ending will seriously mess with you.

“The Evil Dead” is a cult-classic horror film.

New Line Cinema ‘Evil Dead’ was directed by Sam Raimi.

Netflix description: “During a stop at a remote cabin deep within the woods, a group of teens begins turning into flesh-eating zombies in director Sam Raimi’s cult classic.”

Why you should watch: The original “Evil Dead” is surprisingly terrifying for a movie made almost 40 years ago, and is a classic in the horror genre for a reason: the gruesome violence, spooky concept, and secluded setting all make for a perfectly frightening film.

“The Perfection” is a psychological thriller starring Allison Williams.

Netflix Logan Browning and Allison Williams play music prodigies in ‘The Perfection.’

Netflix description: “In this twisty horror-thriller, a once-promising music prodigy reconnects with her former mentors, only to find them taken with a talented new pupil.”

Why you should watch: If you loved Allison Williams in Jordan Peele’s 2018 horror film “Get Out,” then you should definitely watch “The Perfection,” which also features a brilliant performance from the “Girls” actress.

There are plenty of twists and gory scenes to keep even the most jaded horror fan engaged, and the final act, while not exactly happy, will have you cheering for Williams and her costar Logan Browning.

“The Autopsy of Jane Doe” is chilling, terrifying, and will keep you guessing until the very end.

IFC Midnight Olwen Kelly plays a dead witch in ‘The Autopsy of Jane Doe.’

Netflix description: “Two increasingly terrified coroners are about to learn that not every death can be easily explained.”

Why you should watch: This taut, suspenseful horror movie is one of the most terrifying movies I’ve ever watched on Netflix. It’s filled with jump scares, reanimated corpses, and a witch hell-bent on revenge.

Plus, Brian Cox (of “Succession” fame) and Emile Hirsch are great as a father-son mortician duo desperately trying to make it out of the morgue they’re trapped in with decidedly mixed results.

“It Comes at Night” focuses on a family in the aftermath of a deadly disease outbreak.

A24 Joel Edgerton (centre) stars in ‘It Comes at Night.’

Netflix description: “As danger stalks the world outside his isolated home, an overprotective father faces a tough decision when another family shows up seeking help.”

Why you should watch: Even though “It Comes At Night” doesn’t include that much gore or violence, it’s still a deeply terrifying movie that examines how trust (or a lack thereof) can prove fatal in the midst of a deadly outbreak.

Focusing on a family and their struggle to survive, the movie proves that sometimes, it’s what’s not shown on-screen that can be the scariest.

“Insidious” features a deeply disturbing demon and an ending you won’t see coming.

Columbia Pictures Linda Shaye plays a medium in ‘Insidious.’

Netflix description: “Hoping to leave their haunted house behind, a suburban family moves to a new place, only to learn the home wasn’t haunted… but their eldest son is.”

Why you should watch: If demons and haunted houses are your things, you should definitely stream “Insidious,” a chilling (if a little kooky) movie about a young boy who astral projects.

While it loses steam about halfway through, the twist ending and terrifying spirits make “Insidious” a solid film nonetheless.

“The Ritual” is an unsettling thriller set in the Scandinavian wilderness.

Netflix ‘The Ritual’ focuses on a group of friends as they try to stay alive.

Netflix description: “Four friends with a long-standing – but strained – connection take a hiking trip to the Swedish wilderness, from which they may never return.”

Why you should watch: Aside from its horror-movie trappings – fans of “Midsommar” will appreciate the film’s Scandinavian setting and mystic rituals – “The Ritual” is also an examination of a failing friendship.

Stranded in an unknown wilderness, the four friends at the centre of “The Ritual” slowly turn on each other, much like the characters in “The Blair Witch Project.” In general, the film is perfectly paced and deliciously creepy.

“The Platform” is a gory Spanish thriller with similar themes to “Parasite.”

Netflix ‘The Platform’ was first released in 2019.

Netflix description: “Two prisoners per floor, wondering how much they will get to eat that day. One inmate has had enough of not getting enough. It’s time to send a message.”

Why you should watch: “The Platform” focuses on a group of inmates incarcerated in a vertical prison, with levels ranging from one into the hundreds. Each prisoner gets their daily allotment of food via a platform that’s loaded with delicious food at the top, and then slowly descends to the bottom – which means that those on the lower levels frequently go without, causing some of them to try and change the system for the better.

The film does an excellent job of giving viewers just enough information to horrify them, eventually building to a jaw-dropping revelation – all while making the world of the prison seem scarily realistic.

“Apostle” is a slow-burning period horror movie.

Netflix Dan Stevens stars in ‘Apostle.’

Netflix description: “In 1905, a drifter on a dangerous mission to rescue his kidnapped sister tangles with a sinister religious cult on an isolated island.”

Why you should watch: Calling to mind other cult movies like “Midsommar” and, of course, “The Wicker Man,” this 2018 period horror film is bloody, slow-burning, and completely unforgettable.

Anchored by a solid performance from star Dan Stevens, “Apostle” foregoes easy scares in favour of a violent and much-earned conclusion.

