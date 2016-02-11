This new Netflix series will feature over 50 covers of Beatles songs

Netflix’s new series is a kid-friendly animated show called “Beat Bugs” that follows five bugs who are best friends and spend their days exploring the backyard they live in.

But the interesting hook is that the show will feature over 50 covers of Beatles songs.

The trailer features Eddie Vedder singing “Magical Mystery Tour.” Pink, Chris Cornell, and Sia are just a few more of the names that have been revealed.

It’s never too early to introduce someone to the Beatles.

Watch the trailer here. The show launches on Netflix in August.

