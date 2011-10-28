Netflix Uses Nearly One Third Of U.S. Bandwidth

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

Despite losing 800,000 customers in recent months, Netflix consumes 32.7% of U.S. bandwidth at peak times, according to a report from Sandvine.This is most likely a phenomenon of entering the post-PC era — so many people are using Netflix over their tablets and phones as well as their computers that Netflix’s bandwidth consumption jumped through the roof.



As stated in the report, “With so many Netflix-capable devices, the addressable market for the service is already enormous and will only increase, so it’s hard to envision a scenario in which absolute levels of Netflix will decline.”

