Netflix subscribers watch a whopping 12 days more Netflix per year than they did in 2011

Robert Viglasky/Netflix Claire Foy and Matt Smith as Queen Elizabeth and her husband, Philip, on ‘The Crown.’

Netflix says it will produce a whopping 1,000 hours of original TV shows and movies in 2017, and that’s a good thing since people keep watching more and more Netflix.

The number of hours of Netflix the average subscriber watches has gone up steadily since 2011, at an average of 16.4% per year. In 2011, using Netflix data, we can estimate that each subscriber watched about 51 minutes of Netflix per day (310 hours per year). And while official Netflix data hasn’t come out yet for this year, CordCutting.com estimated that for 2016, users are on track to stream 600 hours of content each, on average.

If that’s true, it means that the average Netflix subscriber watches about 12 DAYS more Netflix in a year than they did in 2011!

Here’s a chart from CordCutting.com that shows the progression (these numbers only reflect the official data from Netflix, which we only have through 2015):

The steadiness of this rise suggests Netflix hasn’t hampered its appeal by leaning heavily into original TV shows and movies, which it began producing in 2013.

Particularly heartening for Netflix should be its popularity among younger viewers. In a Piper Jaffray survey of 10,000 US teens released last month, 37% of teens said they watched Netflix every day. Every day!

Netflix’s big competitors, Amazon Prime Video and Hulu, came in way below Netflix at just 3% each. That means Netflix is over 12 times as popular in terms of daily use.

Here is the full chart from Piper Jaffray:

