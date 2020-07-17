A list of Netflix's original Australian shows, including "Tidelands" and "Hannah Gadsby: Nanette"

TIDELANDS. Image: Netflix

Netflix has more than 600 original TV shows.

Among its original content are several Aussie series and films.

Here’s the growing list of Netflix Australian originals including “Tidelands” and “Lunatics”.

Netflix has a growing list of Australian originals.

In June, streaming search engine Reelgood identified that Netflix had 674 original TV shows, a monster amount compared to Amazon Prime Video with 134.

Netflix launched in Australia in 2015, but released its first Australian original series “Tidelands” in 2018, starring Elsa Pataky.

On Thursday, Netflix announced it’s developing a film on Australian Jessica Watson, who was the youngest person to sail solo and unassisted around the world. The company had also had “Clickbait” in the works, but production was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix is also releasing the children’s original series “Izzy Bee’s Koala World” later his year.

Here’s a list of the Netflix Australian originals released so far:

“Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser”

Urzila Carlson. Image: Screenshot

Stand up comedian Urzila Carlson on boxed wine hangovers, sex tape regrets and recasting “The Biggest Loser”.

“Extreme Engagement”

An engaged couple explores marriage customs in diverse cultures.

“Hannah Gadsby: Nanette” and “Hannah Gadsby: Douglas”

Hannah Gadsby. Image: Netflix

Comedy specials from Aussie comic Hannah Gadsby.

“Kazoops! Seasons 2-3”

Kazoops. Image: Netflix

An animated series about having fun and thinking outside the box.

“Lunatics”

Created by – and starring – Chris Lilley, this mockumentary follows the lives of six eccentric individuals.

“Mako Mermaids: An H2O Adventure” Season 3

The sequel to the iconic “H2O: Just Add Water” series, where a boy turns into a merman and threatens three mermaids who guard Mako island.

“Motown Magic” Seasons 1-2

Smokey Robinson is the executive music producer of this animated series of a young boy who brings street art to life with a paintbrush and the sounds of Motown.

“Tales By Light”

Filmmakers and photographers capture images from previously unseen angles.

“The New Legends of Monkey” Season 2

It follows season one, where a girl frees the Monkey King in a journey to find seven sacred scrolls and save the world from evil.

“White Rabbit Project”

From the producers of “Mythbusters”, the hosts on the series rank the greatest heists, inventions and more.

“Cargo” – licensed as a Netflix Original following its theatrical release

Image: Netflix

Starring Martin Freeman, the film is set amid a pandemic where a father searches through the wilds of Australia for someone to care for his daughter.

“I Am Mother” – licensed as a Netflix Original

Starring Rose Byrne and Hilary Swank, it’s a story about a teenager raised by a robot whose world is shaken when she encounters another human.

“The Chefs’ Line” Season 1

Netflix

The Aussie reality cooking show where home cooks compete against professional chefs.

Netflix also invests in co-productions with free to air broadcasters, partnering with them to produce a title.

Here is the list of Netflix co-productions:

“72 Dangerous Animals: Latin America” Season 1 and “72 Dangerous Animals: Asia” Season 1

“Ali’s Wedding”

“Ask The Doctor” Season 1

“Back with the Ex” Season 1

“The Breaker Upperers”

“Comedians of the World ANZ” Season 1

“Glitch” Seasons 2- 3

“Guardians of the Tomb”

“I Own Australia’s Best Home” Series 1

“The InBESTigators” Seasons 1-2

“Instant Hotel” Seasons 1-2

“The Letdown” Season 1

“Life in Colour” presented by David Attenborough

“The Osiris Child”

“Pacific Heat”

“Pine Gap” Season 1

“Secret City” Season 1 and “Secret City” Under the Eagle: Season 2

“Sisters” Season 1

Stateless”

“Tales by Light” Season 1-3

“The Letdown” Season 1-2

“Yummy Mummies” Season 1-2

“Wanted” Seasons 1-3

“Zumbo’s Just Desserts” Seasons 1-2

