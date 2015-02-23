Netflix Australia will offer hit US show House of Cards as its flagship series

House of Cards star Kevin Spacey wins at the 2015 Golden Globe Awards. Photo: Getty Images

Paid streaming service Netflix is set to debut in Australia next month, and the service will stream all three seasons of House of Cards as part of its local offering.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos confirmed the series inclusion in his first interview with Australian media.

“It has really acted as a brand ambassador for us around the world and, sometimes, people’s introduction to the word Netflix has been a result of their love and appreciation of House of Cards,” Sarandos said.

The first two seasons have already aired in Australia on Foxtel and the hit series will commence its third season in the US on February 27.

However, Australian viewers will have to wait until the March launch of Netflix in order to watch the new season.

Netflix Australia will provide all three seasons on-demand for subscribers.

Many Australians consumers have accessed the US Netflix service illegally over the internet for several years and Sarandos says there’s a huge gap in the market.

“What’s exciting about Australia, and always has been, is it has been a historically under-served market in terms of content, particularly the development and implementation of on-demand services,” he said.

Competitor streaming service Stan, a joint venture between Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media, which is currently offering a 30-day free trial, with Better Call Saul as its flagship program.

Small player EzyFlix.tv is selling a season pass to the Breaking Bad spin off at $10 for all 10 episodes.

