Netflix Australia launches tomorrow from $8.99 a month

Netflix Australia announced pricing today for its new streaming service, with monthly single-stream plans starting from $8.99 per month.

The service will also offer new members a free, one-month trial subscription.

Netflix monthly pricing options include:

Single-stream standard definition plan for AU $8.99

Two-stream high-definition plan for AU $11.99

Four-stream 4K ultra-high definition “family” plan for AU $14.99

Competing Australian streaming service Stan – a joint venture project between Nine Entertainment and Fairfax Media – is charging subscribers $10 a month and will also give customers a free 30-day trial.

The pricing is similar to Quickflix ($9.99 per month), which is already operating in the Australian market, and Presto ($9.99 per month) which is also offering a free 30-day trial.

The Australian version of Netflix will include all three seasons of popular American political drama House of Cards as well as the first two seasons of Orange is the New Black before the third season is released globally on June 12.

While the full content library will be released tomorrow, here are some of the other programmes Netflix Australia says will be available to members:

Netflix members will be able to instantly watch an array of Netflix original series, stand-up comedy specials and documentaries, including the family thriller, Bloodline, starring Ben Mendelsohn, Sissy Spacek and Kyle Chandler; the epic adventure story of Marco Polo; the sharp and witty Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt; Chelsea Handler: Uganda Be Kidding Me Live; Aussie comedian Jim Jefferies: Bare; DreamWorks Animations The Adventures of Puss in Boots; and the Academy Award-nominated documentary Virunga, among others. In the coming months, Netflix members will exclusively enjoy the gritty action drama Marvels Daredevil; the dramatic thriller Sense8; the highly-anticipated Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon II: The Green Destiny and comedy series Grace and Frankie.

You’ll also be able to purchase Netflix gift cards in denominations of $20, $30 and $50 at participating Australian retailers, including Woolworths, Coles, Big W, EB Games, 7-Eleven, Australia Post and Officeworks.

