Here's everything coming to Netflix in August

Netflix released a list of movies and TV shows coming to its streaming subscription service in August. From franchise classics like “The Fast and The Furious” featuring Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, to original series such as Baz
Luhrmann’s “The Get Down
,” the month will be dotted with exciting releases.
One movie in particular we’re excited for is the French stop-animation film “The Little Prince” — a cinematic retelling of the iconic children’s novel by the same name.
Keep reading to see the full list of shows and movies you can expect to see on Netflix in the coming month.
Available 8/1/16
The American Side (2016)
An Inconvenient Truth (2006)
APEX: The Story of the Hypercar (2016)
Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)
Big Daddy (1999)
Black Widow (1987)
Critical Condition (1987)
Deadfall (2012)
Destination: Team USA (2016)
Funny or Die Presents: Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie — NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE
The Family Man (2000)
The Fast and the Furious (2001)
The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)
Final Destination 3 (2006)
From the Terrace (1960)
Holding the Man (2015) — NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE
How To Win The US Presidency (2016)
In the Shadow of the Moon (2007)
ISIS: Women Unveiled (2016)
Masha and the Bear: Season 2 — NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE
Memoria (2015)
The Naked Prey (1966)
NCIS: Season 13
Pay It Forward (2000)
The Real Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)
Roseanne Collection: Collection 3
Sleepy Hollow (1999)
Sliding Doors (1998)
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
Teacher’s Pet (1958)
The Verdict (1982)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
What Women Want (2000)
[email protected] (2007)
Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)
Available 8/3/16
Beat Bugs: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 8/5/16
David Cross: Making America Great Again (2016) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ever After High: Epic Winter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Little Prince (2016) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Punk’s Dead: SLC Punk 2 (2016)
Slow TV: National Firewood Evening (2016)
Slow TV: National Firewood Morning (2016)
Slow TV: National Firewood Night (2016)
Slow TV: National Knitting Evening (2016)
Slow TV: National Knitting Morning (2016)
Slow TV: National Knitting Night (2016)
Slow TV: Northern Passage (2016)
Slow TV: Northern Railway (2016)
Slow TV: Salmon Fishing (2016)
Slow TV: The Telemark Canal (2016)
Slow TV: Train Ride Bergen to Oslo (2016)
Available 8/6/16
The Confirmation (2016)
Available 8/9/16
Real Husbands of Hollywood: Season 4
TRex (2015)
Available 8/10/16
St. Vincent (2014)
Available 8/11/16
Flight of the Butterflies (2012)
No Country for Old Men (2007)
Available 8/12/16
Ask the StoryBots: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Get Down: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Project Mc²: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 8/13/16
13 Cameras (2016)
Available 8/15/16
Louis CK: Live at the Comedy Store (2015)
Available 8/16/16
Let’s Go to Prison (2006)
Our Last Tango (2015)
Available 8/17/16
The Curse of Sleeping Beauty (2016)
The Last Heist (2016)
Puffin Rock: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 8/19/16
Bottersnikes and Gumbles: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fearless: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 8/21/16
Maz Jobrani: I’m Not a Terrorist, But I’ve Played One On TV (2015)
Available 8/22/16
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Available 8/23/16
Septembers of Shiraz (2015)
Available 8/25/16
The Road (2009)
Available 8/26/16
Blue Is the Warmest Colour (2013)
Dawn of the Croods: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Glitter Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy: We’ve Been Thinking… — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Once Upon a Time: Season 5
XOXO (2016) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Available 8/27/16
Rams (2015)
Available 8/29/16
The State of Marriage (2015)
Available 8/31/16
Ku’damm 56: Season 1
