Here's everything coming to Netflix in August

Universal via MovieClips Netflix subscribers can watch Paul Walker in the original ‘The Fast and The Furious’ movie in August.

Netflix released a list of movies and TV shows coming to its streaming subscription service in August. From franchise classics like “The Fast and The Furious” featuring Paul Walker and Vin Diesel, to original series such as Baz

Luhrmann’s “The Get Down

,” the month will be dotted with exciting releases.

One movie in particular we’re excited for is the French stop-animation film “The Little Prince” — a cinematic retelling of the iconic children’s novel by the same name.

Keep reading to see the full list of shows and movies you can expect to see on Netflix in the coming month.

Available 8/1/16

The American Side (2016)

An Inconvenient Truth (2006)

APEX: The Story of the Hypercar (2016)

Beethoven’s Christmas Adventure (2011)

Big Daddy (1999)

Black Widow (1987)

Critical Condition (1987)

Deadfall (2012)

Destination: Team USA (2016)

Funny or Die Presents: Donald Trump’s The Art of the Deal: The Movie — NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE

The Family Man (2000)

The Fast and the Furious (2001)

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift (2006)

Final Destination 3 (2006)

From the Terrace (1960)

Holding the Man (2015) — NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE

How To Win The US Presidency (2016)

In the Shadow of the Moon (2007)

ISIS: Women Unveiled (2016)

Masha and the Bear: Season 2 — NETFLIX EXCLUSIVE

Memoria (2015)

The Naked Prey (1966)

NCIS: Season 13

Pay It Forward (2000)

The Real Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2003)

Roseanne Collection: Collection 3

Sleepy Hollow (1999)

Sliding Doors (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

Teacher’s Pet (1958)

The Verdict (1982)

The Wedding Planner (2001)

What Women Want (2000)

[email protected] (2007)

Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008)

Available 8/3/16

Beat Bugs: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Netflix ‘The Little Prince’ looks like a magical animated adventure all ages will enjoy.

Available 8/5/16

David Cross: Making America Great Again (2016) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Ever After High: Epic Winter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Little Prince (2016) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Punk’s Dead: SLC Punk 2 (2016)

Slow TV: National Firewood Evening (2016)

Slow TV: National Firewood Morning (2016)

Slow TV: National Firewood Night (2016)

Slow TV: National Knitting Evening (2016)

Slow TV: National Knitting Morning (2016)

Slow TV: National Knitting Night (2016)

Slow TV: Northern Passage (2016)

Slow TV: Northern Railway (2016)

Slow TV: Salmon Fishing (2016)

Slow TV: The Telemark Canal (2016)

Slow TV: Train Ride Bergen to Oslo (2016)

Available 8/6/16

The Confirmation (2016)

Available 8/9/16

Real Husbands of Hollywood: Season 4

TRex (2015)

St. Vincent ‘St. Vincent’ stars Bill Murray and Melissa McCarthy

Available 8/10/16

St. Vincent (2014)

Available 8/11/16

Flight of the Butterflies (2012)

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Available 8/12/16

Ask the StoryBots: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Get Down: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Project Mc²: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/13/16

13 Cameras (2016)

Available 8/15/16

Louis CK: Live at the Comedy Store (2015)

Available 8/16/16

Let’s Go to Prison (2006)

Our Last Tango (2015)

Available 8/17/16

The Curse of Sleeping Beauty (2016)

The Last Heist (2016)

Puffin Rock: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/19/16

Bottersnikes and Gumbles: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fearless: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/21/16

Maz Jobrani: I’m Not a Terrorist, But I’ve Played One On TV (2015)

Available 8/22/16

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Available 8/23/16

Septembers of Shiraz (2015)

‘Blue Is The Warmest Colour’ ‘Blue is the Warmest Colour’ is a dramatic French indie film worth watching.

Available 8/25/16

The Road (2009)

Available 8/26/16

Blue Is the Warmest Colour (2013)

Dawn of the Croods: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Glitter Force: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Jeff Foxworthy and Larry the Cable Guy: We’ve Been Thinking… — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Once Upon a Time: Season 5

XOXO (2016) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Available 8/27/16

Rams (2015)

Available 8/29/16

The State of Marriage (2015)

Available 8/31/16

Ku’damm 56: Season 1

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.