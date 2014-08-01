What's New On Netflix Streaming In August

It’s a new month, and as is the usual practice, Netflix adds a ton of new titles on the 1st. Sadly, that also means 71 titles will disappear.

But don’t despair. There are plenty of titles here to get excited about. If you’re in the mood for a marathon, the bulk of the “Rocky” films, one through five, have been added. Also worth noting on the list is “Rounders,” an awesome film about no-limit poker players, and 1979’s “Mad Max,” a film which propelled Mel Gibson to international stardom (and spawned two sequels, with another soon on the way).

As far as television shows, if you didn’t catch it when it first aired, Netflix adds Neil deGrasse Tyson’s mindblowing reboot of the Carl Sagan classic “Cosmos” in August. You can find the new series in its entirety added on the 7th.

Here’s the full list of what you’ll see in August:

Available on August 1:

Airbud (1997)

Airbud: Golden Retriever (1998)

D2: The Mighty Ducks (1994)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Evita (1996)

Face/Off (1997)

Freaky Friday (2003)

Goodbye World (2013)

Harlock: Space Pirate (2013)

Kinky Boots (2005)

Mad Max (1979)

Mean Creek (2004)

Prefontaine (1997)

Red Dawn (1984)

Rocky (1976)

Rocky II (1979)

Rocky III (1982)

Rocky IV (1985)

Rocky V (1990)

Rounders (1998)

Sabrina (1995)

Saints and Soldiers (2003)

Shooter (2007)

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004)

Spark: A Burning Man Story (2013)

Spice World (1998)

Switchfoot: Fading West

The Birdcage (1996)

The Cable Guy (1996)

The Gabby Douglas Story (2014)

The Killing: Season 4

The Mighty Ducks (1992)

Turner and Hooch (1989)

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea (1961)

Available on August 6:

Justin Bieber’s Believe (2014)

Available on August 7:

Cosmos: A Space-Time Odyssey (2014)

Nymphomaniac: Volume I (2013)

Nymphomaniac: Volume II (2013)

Available on August 9:

Kill Zombie! (2011)

Available on August 12:

Dancing in Jaffa (2013)

Haven: Season 4

Low Winter Sun: Season 1

Stage Fright (2014)

Available on August 13:

The Nut Job (2014)

Available on August 14:

Bad Arse 2: Bad Asses (2014)

Available on August 15:

Great Expectations (2012)

Mission Blue (2014)

Available on August 16:

Dead Silence (2007)

Available on August 18:

Thanks for Sharing (2012)

Available on August 19:

From Dusk Till Dawn: Season 1 (2014)

Available on August 20:

Dhoom: 3 (2013)

Available on August 22:

BoJack Horseman: S1

Available on August 25:

Parenthood: Season 5

Available on August 26:

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004)

The Motel Life (2012)

Available on August 29:

Once Upon a Time: Season 3

Revenge: Season 4

