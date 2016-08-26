Netflix releases trailer for documentary about Audrie Pott and Daisy Coleman alleged sexual assaults

Netflix just dropped the trailer for a new documentary, “Audrie and Daisy,” that covers the harrowing details surrounding the sexual assault cases and subsequent harassment of Daisy Coleman and Audrie Pott.

Both girls’ cases tell a story that has become dismayingly similar to a more recent case involving a Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year.

Coleman and Pott were both sexually assaulted in 2012, while unconscious and intoxicated, both had pictures and videos taken of them while passed out, both faced incessant bullying and harassment in the aftermath as they tried to pull their lives back together, and none of their alleged abusers faced significant consequences.

The Coleman case

Coleman, after being sexually assaulted and videotaped while she was passed out, tried pressing charges against her alleged abuser, Matthew Barnett, who was a football player and the grandson of a Missouri state representative.

The charges against Coleman were dropped without any explanation.

When Coleman’s mother tried to ask questions, she apparently lost her job. The family moved out of Maryville shortly after, and their Maryville home was burned to the ground a few months later.

Daisy claims she faced brutal harassment and bullying after her alleged assault, including being targeted on social media, being called derogatory names, and being told she had been “asking for it.” Since then, Daisy has made repeated attempts to take her own life and is in therapy.

A tragic ending

Audrie Pott was a pretty and popular student at Saratoga High School in California when one night of partying changed her entire life. Audrie was at a party at a friend’s place where she allegedly became unconscious after drinking too much.

At some point during the night, she was taken to a bedroom, had her clothes stripped off, and had various parts of her body, including her cleavage and genital region, drawn on with Sharpie. While she was still unconscious, the three boys who were with her allegedly digitally penetrated her.

She woke up the next morning with Sharpie marks all over her body and no recollection of what had happened the night before, but she started to piece together the details when she found out there had been pictures taken of her when she was naked and unconscious.

Despite being devastated over the events of that night, Audrie tried hard to get her life back to normal, but she found it difficult after being subjected to vicious cyberbullying and harassment when the photos of her spread among her peers. A few days into the start of her sophomore year of high school, Audrie Pott hanged herself.

One of the boys’ parents took him out of Saratoga High School and enrolled him at another school, where he was allowed to play football. The other two boys remained at Saratoga.

“Audrie and Daisy” delves into the details of what happened in both girls’ cases and explores the question of why, as one person in the documentary’s trailer put it, it has become “more important to shield the boys than it [is] to find justice for the girls.”

The documentary was played at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year and will premier in theatres and on Netflix on September 23.

View the trailer below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

