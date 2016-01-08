Netflix built a bunch of funky living rooms inside a Las Vegas ballroom to talk about its bombshell expansion news -- here's what they looked like

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings dropped huge news on the crowd at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Wednesday when he announced that Netflix had gone live in 130 more countries. This expansion means Netflix is in basically every market except China.

Immediately after the announcement, Netflix was ready to talk about it — no surprise given it sent the company’s stock soaring.

To spread the good news, Netflix installed itself into the Palazzo Ballroom at the Venetian in Las Vegas. The company constructed a series of little living rooms, which looked like sitcom sets, and rotated journalists through meetings with executives.

This set up makes it clear how big of an event this was for Netflix, and indeed, Hastings said they had been planning the simultaneous launch of 130 countries for more than a year.

Here’s a look at the sets Netflix created to create its own mini shows about its success:

Nathan McAlone Nathan McAlone Nathan McAlone Nathan McAlone Nathan McAlone Nathan McAlone Nathan McAlone

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.