Netflix membership is up by 3.6 million in the Asia Pacific region, as people stay home through the coronavirus pandemic

Netflix released its first quarter 2020 results, reporting a rise in membership in the Asia Pacific.

Netflix recorded 19.8 million paid memberships in the first quarter of this year, compared to 16.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

It comes as viewers are forced indoors during the coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix’s viewership has gone through the roof.

The streaming service released its results for the first quarter of 2020, recording a massive rise in viewership across the Asia Pacific (APAC).

In the first quarter of 2020, Netflix recorded 19.84 million paid memberships, compared to 16.23 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. That’s an extra 3.6 million subscribers.

The company said it is “seeing temporarily higher viewing” as well as “increased membership growth,” as many people around the world stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic. “We expect viewing to decline and membership growth to decelerate as home confinement ends, which we hope is soon,” Netflix said.

The company could not offer specific data for Australia.

During the first quarter, Netflix released content such as its hugely popular docuseries “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness”, which had around 64 million households tuning in, its breakthrough dating series “Love Is Blind” (30 million household viewers) and season three of “Ozark” (20 million viewers).

The company added that during the pandemic, it has seen major disruption when it comes to content production, with almost all filming stopped globally. “This has been devastating for millions of workers in the TV and film industry – electricians, hair and make-up artists, carpenters and drivers who are often paid hourly wages and work project-to-project,” Netflix said.

Nonetheless, the company has a “large pipeline” of content on the way that had either been complete or ready to be launched before production such down. These include comedies “The Lovebirds” and “Space Force” as well as the action film “Extraction” which stars Aussie Chris Hemsworth.

