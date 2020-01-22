Netflix added nearly 2 million Asia-Pacific subscribers last quarter, as its international growth exceeds analyst expectations

Netflix released its fourth quarter results. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Netflix added 1.75 million subscriber in the Asia-Pacific, according to Reuters.

The figures were announced in the company’s fourth quarter results, where the streaming giant said it surpassed 100 million memberships outside of the US.

Netflix’s “The Witcher” is on track to be its biggest season one TV series ever.

Netflix released its fourth-quarter results this week, announcing it had added 1.75 subscribers from the Asia-Pacific during that timeframe – making it the streaming giant’s fastest-growing region.

Overall, the company added 8.76 million paid subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2019, surpassing Wall Street estimates of 7.65 million. Most of the subscriber growth came internationally (8.33 million) compared to the US (420,000).

Netflix has also surpassed 100 million paid memberships outside of the US in total.

“Streaming entertainment is a global phenomenon and we’re working hard to build on our early progress,” Netflix said in a shareholder letter.

The company added that it still grew internationally despite the entry of new streaming platforms like Disney+.

“We have a big head start in streaming and will work to build on that by focusing on the same thing we have focused on for the past 22 years – pleasing members. We believe if we do that well, Netflix will continue to prosper,” Netflix said in its letter.

“As an example, in Q4, despite the big debut of Disney+ and the launch of Apple TV+, our viewing per membership grew both globally and in the US on a year over year basis, consistent with recent quarters.”

In terms of shows, Netflix released new seasons of “The Crown”, “Big Mouth” and “You” in the fourth quarter as well as new series “Rhythm and Flow”. But its biggest win is shaping up to be its new series “The Witcher”.

The fantasy series starring Henry Cavill (of Superman fame) is on track to be Netflix’s biggest season one TV series ever – with 76 million households watching it in the first four weeks of its release.

Netflix’s results come after the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s (ACCC) findings into data downloads in the country.

It found that Aussies are talking on their mobile phones less and downloading much more data than a year ago, largely thanks to streaming services like Netflix, Stan, Optus Sport and Kayo Sports.

These services contributed to a 47% rise in data downloads over the year, the ACCC reported. But fixed broadband services still accounts for the majority of data downloaded, at 88%.

