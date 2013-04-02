Netflix organised Its Content Into Funny Categories For April Fools'

Netflix organizes its content into different categories.



For April Fools’ Day, the web streaming service decided to get clever with its categories, classifying television series and films according to bizarre criteria including fruits and fungi, ticked off women, and Nic Cage meltdowns.

When you log into your Netflix account, you’ll only see one altered specialised category.

However, if you open up your account in a different browser, you’ll get a different gag each time.

Items appear to refresh after a few hours.

We compiled a few that popped up for us.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.