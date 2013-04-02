Netflix organised Its Content Into Funny Categories For April Fools'

Kirsten Acuna
Netflix organizes its content into different categories.

For April Fools’ Day, the web streaming service decided to get clever with its categories, classifying television series and films according to bizarre criteria including fruits and fungi, ticked off women, and Nic Cage meltdowns.

When you log into your Netflix account, you’ll only see one altered specialised category.

However, if you open up your account in a different browser, you’ll get a different gag each time.

Items appear to refresh after a few hours.

We compiled a few that popped up for us.

We never noticed the resemblance between Joaquin Phoenix and Zach Galifianakis, but now that you mention it ...

Now we can easily spot Nic Cage films ...

... films including produce ...

... and, those with creepy eyes staring out at us.

Some categories are pretty blunt ...

Others alerted us to films we never knew existed.

However, most are pretty humorous.

Add this to the queue ...

