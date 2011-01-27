Netflix: Apple TV Already Passed The iPad In Viewing Hours

Photo: AP

In Netflix’s earnings release, it revealed that viewing hours on Apple TV have now passed viewing hours on the iPad.On the one hand, it makes sense since Apple TV goes right into your big screen TV. On the other hand, Apple has sold 15 million iPads, and probably just over 1 million new Apple TVs, so you would expect more viewing on that device.



Netflix says that computers, PS3s, Xboxes, and Wiis are the most popular devices for streaming overall.

And it notes that while Google TV has “not yet gone mainstream,” it’s confident in the concept and is investing in its Google TV app.

Here’s the bit from Netflix’s release:

The devices with large installed bases – meaning Windows and Mac laptops, Sony PS3, Microsoft Xbox, and Nintendo Wii – are the most popular devices for watching instantly from Netflix. AppleTV has done very well for us, and in just four months has passed the also-growing iPad in Netflix viewing hours. The Roku player remains a strong performer. Our iPhone and Windows phone applications are very popular, and we’ll have support for several Android phones this year. While Google TV has not yet gone mainstream, the concept of Android and Chrome built into televisions and Blu-ray players is powerful; we’re confident that they will be very successful, and we are investing in our Google TV application. Blu-ray players and TVs with Internet connectivity are the big growth categories for us, as more and more providers are building in Wi-Fi across their product lines.

