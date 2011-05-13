The Wait Is Over: Netflix Is Finally On Android!

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Netflix’s app has finally launched in the Android Market.Unfortunately, it’s not compatible with every device. Right now the app’s page says it only works on the following phones:



HTC Incredible with Android 2.2

HTC Nexus One with Android 2.2, 2.3

HTC Evo 4G with Android 2.2

HTC G2 with Android 2.2

Samsung Nexus S with Android 2.3

If you don’t have one of those devices, it probably won’t work. (But give it a shot and let us know in the comments if it does!)

In the past, Netflix has been wary to launch an app on Android because of fragmentation and performance issues with the OS. That probably explains why the app is only available on a few phones right now.

We just downloaded Netflix to our Nexus S. Everything runs great. It’s almost exactly like the iPhone version.

