Wow, The New Netflix App For Kindle Fire Is Drop Dead Gorgeous

Netflix is releasing a brand new update of its app for Kindle Fire, Nook Tablet, and other Android tablets today.



It looks incredible:

Photo: Netflix

The app launches today on Android tablets, including the Nook Tablet and Kindle Fire. Netflix says the iPad redesign is coming in a few weeks.

The app hasn’t gone live in Amazon’s Appstore or the Android Market yet, but we’re keeping an eye on it.

