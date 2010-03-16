US

Netflix App Coming For Windows Phone 7, Allows Streaming Of Movies

Jay Yarow
netflix application

Photo: Engadget

Netflix will have an application for the Windows Phone 7 operating system that allows streaming.The company showed off the app in Las Vegas where Microsoft is delivering a keynote address to developers about building applications for the Windows Phone 7 platform.

Below is a shaky video from Engadget showing it in action.

It looks pretty darn good, and we want it for our iPhone.

 

