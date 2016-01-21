Netflix is growing a lot faster overseas than in the U.S.

Netflix had a bang-up earnings report yesterday, sending the stock up almost 9% after hours. It’s since given up all those gains and about 7% more in today’s broader selloff, but investors can still take some cheer in the company’s accelerating growth.

As this chart from Statista shows, Netflix added more than 17 million subscribers last year. The bulk of those (11.4 million) came from outside the U.S., and growth overseas has been accelerating for the last four years. But growth in the U.S. has slowed down, and seems stuck at between 5 million and 6 million new subscribers per year.

