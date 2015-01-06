Netflix Will Offer A Special Seal Of Approval For TVs

Netflix made an interesting announcement at LG’s Consumer Electronics Show 2015 press conference Monday.

The video-streaming company announced a special seal of approval that it will award TVs capable of streaming Netflix easily.

The plan is scant on details at this time, but the seal of approval is part of the streaming company’s “Recommended TV Program,” which is designed to help users find a TV that will play nicely with Netflix.

The program will identify TVs that offer “better performance, easier menu navigation, and new features that improve the experience for Internet TV services,” said Neil Hunt, chief product officer at Netflix, in a press release.

So far, we only know that a TV that receives a Netflix Recommended TV logo will have features such as “turning the TV on instantly, faster app launch, and faster resume of video playback,” though Netflix also says that “other performance criteria also expected to be announced this spring.”

Netflix also announced that it will stream in HDR (high dynamic range) on LG’s newly announced TVs. Netflix didn’t reveal exactly what HDR streaming will look like, but we’re guessing it means a higher-fidelity stream of some kind.

