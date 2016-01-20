Netflix set the release dates for 11 of its original shows -- here's what you can expect

Ken Ishii/Getty Will Arnett’s ‘Flaked’ will premiere on March 11.

This weekend, Netflix announced the release dates for 11 of its new shows, setting a large chunk of its schedule for 2016.

The announcement included old favourites like “Orange Is the New Black” as well as new shows, like “Fuller House.”

The company has said it plans to roughly double its output of original shows to 31 in 2016, so while this is a big update, expect more announcements to come.

Here are the 11 Netflix original shows that now have firm release dates (along with two that were previously announced):

'Love' (February 11) Chloe Apple Seldman/92nd Street Y Judd Apatow is at the helm of 'Love.' Netflix description: 'Judd Apatow, Paul Rust and Lesley Arfin are bringing an unflinching, hilarious and excruciatingly honest take on modern relationships to Love ... Love follows Gus (Paul Rust from I Love You, Beth Cooper and Inglorious Basterds) and Mickey (Gillian Jacobs)

as they navigate the exhilarations and humiliations of intimacy, commitment, and other things they were hoping to avoid.' Type: Show Star power: Judd Apatow, Gillian Jacobs, Paul Rust 'Fuller House' (February 26) ABC The cast of ABC's 'Full House.' Netflix description: 'The Full House adventures continue as D.J. Tanner-Fuller calls upon her sister Stephanie and friend Kimmy to move in and help raise her three boys.' Type: Show Star power: Candace Cameron Bure, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin 'House of Cards' Season 4 (March 4) Netflix Netflix description:Is it true that absolute power corrupts absolutely? Congressman Frank Underwood absolutely intends to find out. Type: Show Star power: Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright Average critic score (25 critics): 76/100 Audience score: 9/10 'Flaked' (March 11) Ken Ishii/Getty Netflix description: 'Set in the insular world of Venice, California, Flaked is the serio-comic story of a self-appointed 'guru' who falls for the object of his best friend's fascination. Soon the tangled web of half-truths and semi-b------- that underpins his all-important image and sobriety begins to unravel. Arnett plays Chip, a man doing his honest best to stay one step ahead of his own lies.' Type: Show Star power: Will Arnett 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' Season 2 (April 15) Eric Liebowitz/Netflix Netflix description: 'What's a Midwest girl to do after she's spent the last 15 years trapped underground? Move to New York City, of course.' Type: Show Star power: Tina Fey, Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Carol Kane, Jane Krakowski Average critic score (29 critics): 78/100 Audience score: 8/10 'Marseille' (May 5) Andreas Rentz/Getty Netflix description: 'Robert Taro has been the mayor of Marseille for 25 years. Now he faces a merciless election against his young, ambitious former protégé.' Type: Show Star power: Gerard Depardieu 'Grace and Frankie' Season 2 (May 6) Netflix Netflix description: 'Grace and Frankie think their lives in retirement are all set. Then their husbands declare their love for each other.' Type: Show Star power: Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Sam Waterston, Martin Sheen, Brooklyn Decker Average critic score (27 critics): 58/100 Audience score: 8.1/10 'Orange Is the New Black' Season 4 (June 17) Netflix promotional photo via Seriable Netflix description: 'Piper Chapman doesn't deserve her prison sentence. Of course, every one of her fellow inmates thinks the same thing.' Type: Show Star power: Taylor Schilling, Laura Prepon Average critic score (32 critics): 79/100 Audience score: 8.5/10 'Stranger Things' (July 15) Rob Kim/Getty Images Netflix description: 'When a young boy vanishes, a small town uncovers a mystery involving secret experiments, terrifying supernatural forces, and one strange little girl.' Type: Show Star power: Winona Ryder, David Harbour 'The Get Down' (August 12) Netflix Netflix description: 'Told through the lives and music of a ragtag crew of South Bronx teens, The Get Down is a mythic saga of the transformation of 1970s New York City.' Type: Show Star power: Jimmy Smits, Justice Smith, Herizen Guardiola, Shameik Moore, Skylan Brooks, T.J. Brown Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Giancarlo Esposito 'Chelsea Does' (January 23) -- Previously announced Netflix description: 'In her new documentary film series, Chelsea Handler delves into four topics that fascinate her: marriage, racism, Silicon Valley, and drugs.' Type: Docu-series Star power: Chelsea Handler 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny' (February 26) -- Previously announced YouTube/Netflix Netflix description: 'In this sequel to 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' four Martial World heroes must keep the legendary Green Destiny sword from villainous Hades Dai. Type: Movie Star power: Donnie Yen, Michelle Yeoh

