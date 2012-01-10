Amazon Is Already Undercutting Netflix's Latest Big Move

Photo: Flickr

Netflix just launched in the UK this morning, and it’s already getting a taste of how tough it’s going to be to win that market.Amazon subsidiary LOVEFiLM just announced an introductory streaming package of £4.99 ($7.69) a month that undercuts Netflix’s price by a pound.



LOVEFiLM already has 2 million subscribers and offers a one-time rental option in addition to unlimited streaming, while Netflix doesn’t.

And with Netflix expecting to lose money in 2012 because of its international expansion, this latest move is looking riskier than ever.

