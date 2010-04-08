Netflix And ABC Likely Closing In On 200,000 iPad App Downloads

We now have an idea of how many iPad apps Netflix and Disney’s ABC have moved: Almost certainly more than 100,000, and likely closing in on 200,000 — if they haven’t already surpassed it.



Neither company would tell us how many apps they’ve had downloaded, but thanks to USA Today, we can estimate.

USA Today said today that more than 115,000 copies of its free iPad app have been downloaded so far.

Right now, USA Today is the no. 5 most popular free iPad app, with ABC at no. 2 and Netflix at no. 3. The Weather Channel’s app is no. 4. We’ve looked at the charts at least once a day since the iPad launched last Saturday, and those apps have been at or near those same positions every time we can recall.

So it seems safe to assume that Netflix and ABC both have at least 100,000 downloads each, and possibly 150,000 or 200,000.

A good start. Where are you, Hulu?

