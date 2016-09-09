Netflix's new true-crime doc looks like it's going to blow up the Amanda Knox murder case

Netflix has released two trailers for “Amanda Knox,” its latest true-crime documentary. This one is about the murder of British exchange student Meredith Kercher in Italy in 2007, which eventually blew up in the media.

The case became very tangled. Amanda Knox and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito were arrested for the crime, convicted of it in 2009, “declared innocent in 2011, re-convicted in 2013 — but declared innocent once and for all by Italy’s highest criminal court” in March 2015, as The Washington Post reported.

In line with its massive hit “Making a Murderer,” Netflix promises to explore “the other side” of the epic eight-year crime saga, and its two opposing trailers alternately paint Knox as someone to either “believe” or “suspect.”

“Suddenly I found myself tossed into this dark place,” Knox says, teary-eyed, as she faces the camera in the “Believe Her” trailer.

“Either I’m a psychopath in sheep’s clothing, or I am you,” Knox says in the trailer that asks you to “Suspect Her.”

“Amanda Knox,” which premieres tomorrow at the Toronto International Film Festival, will be available on Netflix on September 30.

