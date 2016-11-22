Netflix is releasing 3 new comedy specials from Dave Chappelle

Dave Chappelle just booked three new comedy specials with Netflix.

The streaming company made the announcement on Monday via Twitter.

News: 3 new Dave Chappelle comedy specials, coming soon. pic.twitter.com/OzrDukBPk6

— Netflix US (@netflix) November 21, 2016

Netflix grabbed Chappelle just after he made his hosting debut November 12 on “Saturday Night Live” and delivered the season’s highest overnight ratings and the best 18-to-49 ratings for the show since 2013.

Chappelle made a huge name for himself while starring on “Chappelle’s Show,” a racially charged sketch show that ran on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2006. Most recently, he’s been trying out new material in an intimate venue tour.

The comedian will join friend (and “SNL” surprise guest) Chris Rock at the streaming company, which just made a reported $40 million deal with Rock for two specials.

