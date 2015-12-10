Netflix just received 10 nominations at the SAG Awards -- here's why that's a huge win

The Screen Actors Guild Awards is a year-end awards show that gets a lot of attention because the acting body of the Academy (which overlaps with SAG) is the largest among the groups that choose the Oscars every year.

Celebrating the acting in television and film, the SAGs had a few surprises in its nominations announced today, like a nomination for Sarah Silverman’s troubled-housewife role in the little-seen “I Smile Back” in the Best Lead Actress category, and “The Hateful Eight” being shut out for Best Ensemble.

But the biggest storyline of all involves the 10 nominations for Netflix. Along with receiving two nods for its first feature-length narrative film, “Beasts of No Nation,” some of its most popular TV shows received nominations, as well as its Bill Murray Christmas special.

Netflix ‘A Very Murray Christmas.’

Here are the 10 nominations for Netflix:

Bill Murray – “A Very Murray Christmas” – Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

“Orange Is The New Black” – Uzo Aduba Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

“ Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” – Ellie Kemper – Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

“Orange Is The New Black” – Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

“House of Cards” – Kevin Spacey – Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

“House of Cards” – Robin Wright Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

“House of Cards” – Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

“Beasts of No Nation” – Idris Elba – Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

“Beasts of No Nation” – Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Marvel’s “Daredevil” – Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

In a statement released by Netflix’s chief content officer Ted Sarandos, he said: “We are grateful to the Screen Actors Guild for celebrating our first film ‘Beasts of No Nation’ with an ensemble and acting nomination. We are also honored to have received so much love for our shows — ‘House of Cards,’ ‘Orange Is the New Black,’ ‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,’ ‘A Very Murray Christmas’ and Marvel’s ‘Daredevil’ — and to work with these visionary storytellers and impressive performers. We couldn’t be happier for their recognition this morning.”

Amazon also got some recognition. Its hit show “Transparent” was nominated for Best Comedy Series Ensemble and lead actor Jeffrey Tambor for Best Male Actor.

Don’t be surprised if you see similar nods for these shows and movies tomorrow morning when the Golden Globes are announced.

If anything, the nominations solidify what we’ve already seen, but more so: Netflix and other streaming companies are making an aggressive, and so far successful, push into the awards game. Last year, Netflix had only two nominations at the SAG Awards, both for “House of Cards.”

The winners of the SAG Awards will be announced at a ceremony simulcast on TNT and TBS at 8pm EST on January 30, 2016. You can see the rest of the nominees here.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

