This Bracelet Will Warn You When You've Been In The Sun For Too Long

There are lots of cool things being shown at CES, the consumer electronics show in Vegas, this week.

We’ve seen the new Oculus Rift gaming headset, and we’ve seen smart bowls.

We’ve even seen a keyboard that physically appears on a flat screen, almost like magic.

Now here’s another piece of tech CES-goers have been buzzing about: the Netatmo June bracelet.

The June bracelet will tell you when you’ve been in the sun too long, then recommend a specific SPF or sun hat to help keep you safe from harmful rays. It’s meant to look like a piece of jewelry, designed by Camille Toupet, who has collaborated with Louis Vuitton and Cartier.

The bracelet will communicate with your iPhone about the sun you’re getting during the day. It can be worn at the beach, or at the pool.

It’s also being marketed directly to women.

June, which costs $US99, can be worn either as a bracelet or as a brooch and will go on sale this Spring, right before people start thinking about their summer vacations in the sun.

