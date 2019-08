Screenshot/YouTube NetApp CEO George Kurian

Storage tech giant NetApp has entered into an agreement to buy SolidFire, a solid-state storage startup, for $870 million in an all-cash deal, per a press release.

This story is developing. Refresh to read more.

