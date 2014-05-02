Here's Benjamin Netanyahu's Epic Rant On Smartphone Generation 'Slaves'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu does not understand the tech-obsessed generation.

Before a television interview last week, Netanyahu lightheartedly went off on the inability of people to live in the moment, saying they are “slaves” to their electronic devices. Video of Netanyahu’s exchange with three people off-camera was posted to YouTube on Wednesday.

“What do you get out of all these photos?” he said, in Hebrew. “What do you do with it? I mean, what exactly do you do with it? You took the picture, OK. Now what? What happens now?”

One of the men off-camera answered that the photos provide a “behind-the-scenes” look, which Netanyahu said was “boring.”

“If you didn’t take a picture, it’s like you never actually lived it,” one female off-camera said. Netanyahu replied that he “lived, and didn’t take a picture.”

“So I’m the only person here without all these electronic devices? And I’m a free man, and you’re all slaves. You are slaves to your gadgets,” he said.

For what it’s worth, Netanyahu has also been known to partake in some of the tech-inspired trends of late — even selfies. Here’s a photo he shared on his Instagram account two months ago:

Here’s the full video of his Louis CK-esque rant:

