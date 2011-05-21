Netanyahu Officially Tells Obama That A Return To 1967 Borders Isn't Going To Happen

Photo: Al-Jazeera

In a just-concluded appearance before the press, Israeli PM flatly rejected Obama’s suggestion that a solution to the Mideast crisis be based on Israel’s old 1967 borders.Some key points from Netanyahu:



The 1967 borders are “indefensible”

Palestinian leader Abbas must reject his partnership with terrorist group Hamas, whom he characterised as Israel’s Al-Qaeda.

Palestinian refugees can not have a right of return within Israeli borders (zero surprise there).

Overall though, the tone was generally positive (discussion-like) rather than being really confrontational.

