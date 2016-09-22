Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pokes fun at Obama's golf habit

Matthew Healey-Pool/Getty Images President Barack Obama lines up a putt on the first green at the Farm Neck Golf Club.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu poked fun on Wednesday at President Barack Obama’s golf habit.

Speaking before a bilateral meeting, Netanyahu joked that as Obama concludes his presidency he will be “busy with many, many things” more important than “improving what I hear is a terrific golf game.”

Moments later, the Israeli leader joked again: “And, by the way, I don’t play golf, but right next to my home in Caesarea, in Israel, is a terrific golf course.”

“We’ll set up a tee time,” Obama quipped amid laughter.

Obama has golfed more than 300 rounds while in office, making him the most avid golfer since President Dwight D. Eisenhower, according to CBS News.

The US and Israeli leader have been reported to have a tense relationship.

In fact, following the joint remarks, the two sparred in private over Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

A senior administration official said Obama raised “profound US concerns about the corrosive effect that that is having on the prospects of two states.”

Netanyahu pushed back on Obama’s characterization of the matter.

“They have never papered over their differences,” another senior administration official said.

Netanyahu was in the US for the United Nations general assembly in New York this week.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.