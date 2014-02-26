This Is A Perfectly Timed Photo Of Benjamin Netanyahu And Angela Merkel

German chancellor Angela Merkel is in Israel, where she held a press conference Tuesday morning with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This photo, apparently taken by photographer Marc Israel Sellem of The Jerusalem Post, has gone viral from the press conference. It inadvertently shows Netanyahu painting a shadow mustache on Merkel — something that multiple outlets have noted bears a resemblance to a “Hitler-like” mustache.

Here’s the photo:

According to ABC, the moment occurred when Netanyahu pointed across the stage, casting the shadow across Merkel’s face.

