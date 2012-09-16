Netanyahu On US Embassy Attacks: 'You Want These Fanatics To Have Nuclear Weapons?'

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is using this week’s rioting against U.S. embassies as evidence for why the U.S. needs to draw a red line with Iran over its nuclear weapons program.



In an interview with Meet The Press set to air Sunday, Netanyahu warned American lawmakers that Iran’s leaders, like the protesters, are guided by an “unbelievable fanaticism.”

“They put their zealotry above their survival,” Netanyahu told MTP host David Gregory. “It’s the same fanaticism that you see storming your embassies today. You want these fanatics to have nuclear weapons?”

Watch the full clip below, courtesy of NBC:



Netanyahu’s interview caps off a week of heightened tensions between the U.S. and Israel, including accusations that President Barack Obama refused to set up a meeting with Netanyahu, who will visit the U.S. later this month. The White House denied the rumours, but said Obama has called Netanyahu to smooth things over.

