NETANYAHU CALLS EARLY ISRAELI ELECTIONS

Photo: AP

Benjamin Netanyahu, current Prime Minister of Israel, has called early elections according to Bloomberg and Israeli press.Haaretz is reporting that the election is likely to be held early next year. The election was scheduled for Autumn 2013. The move was widely expected — earlier today an official confirmed to Reuters that Netanyahu would make the announcement.



The Israeli Prime Minister had been meeting with members of his coalition government to reach an agreement on the 2013 budget. Netanyahu is calling for deep austerity cuts.

“Netanyahu sees that the polls are in his favour right now, and if he’s having trouble with the budget this would be the best time for elections rather than waiting another year,” Mark Heller, senior research fellow at Tel Aviv University’s Institute for National Security Studies, told Bloomberg earlier today.

It is not believed that the election’s timing would have any impact on a military strike against Iran.

