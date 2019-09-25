Meet Anna Kasprzak, the 29-year-old billionaire heiress to the ECCO shoe empire and one of the richest millennials in the world

Friso Gentsch/picture alliance via Getty ImagesThe young billionaire isn’t just an owner of the ECCO shoe company. She’s also an Olympic dressage rider.
- Anna Kasprzak is one of the richest millennials in the world and one of only eight billionaires under 30 years old. with a net worth of $US1.1 billion, according to Forbes.
- She is an heir to the Danish ECCO shoe fortune, along with her brother André Kasprzak and their mother Hanni Toosbuy Kasprzak.
- In 1963, Anna’s grandfather, Karl Toosbuy, started ECCO in Bredebro, Denmark.
- The company now makes a reported $US1.46 billion in sales, according to Forbes.
- While Hanni and André sit on the board of the family company, Anna remains more removed. She is an accomplished Olympic dressage horseback rider, and she even runs her own stables.
- Here’s what we know about the somewhat reclusive life of Anna Kasprzak.
Source: Forbes
Her $US1 billion fortune comes mostly from her partial ownership of ECCO — a shoe company based in Denmark.
Shutterstock/SorbisAn ECCO shoe store.
Source: Forbes
Kasprzak’s grandfather, Karl Toosbuy, started the company in 1963.
Source: ECCO
Toosbuy was a shoemaker by trade and managed a shoe factory in Copenhagen by the time he was in his early 30s.
Franziska Krug/Contributor/Getty ImagesSome ECCO stores display the craftsmanship that goes into their shoes.
Source: ECCO
He wanted his own company, so in 1962 Karl and his wife Birte took out an ad in Jyllands-Posten — a newspaper in Denmark — asking, “Who wants us?” They were looking for some business partners.
Source: ECCO
By 1963, the company was fully established — they were able to hire 74 employees in the year following.
Geert Vanden Wijngaert/APMikael Thinghuus, five-year COO of ECCO in the early 2000s, with ECCO shoes pictured above.
Source: Associated Press, World Ocean Council, ECCO
The company has since grown drastically — it expanded into the US market in 1994, when it was named Footwear Company of the Year.
ECCO/YouTubeThe company has established its own leather tanneries to ensure the highest quality product possible.
Source: ECCO
ECCO Shoes/YouTubeAn ECCO factory.
Source: Forbes
Kasprzak is part owner of the company — along with her mother Hanni Toosbuy Kasprzak and brother André Kasprzak — but running the business isn’t her full-time job.
Source: ECCO
The heiress is actually a professional horseback rider. She competes in a sport called dressage riding where the goal is for the rider to train the horse to respond to subtle commands.
Source: United States Dressage Federation
She is part of the Danish national team, which allows her to travel internationally for competitions …
NurPhoto/Contributor/Getty ImagesKasprzak (left) speaks to press after her team won silver at the FEI European Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden.
Source: Getty Images, Kasprzak Dressage
… and she has also attended 12 Olympic Games.
Source: Olympics
Kasprzak has not yet medaled in the Olympics, but she has had success at other tournaments and dressage events like the CHIO Aachen in 2017. Also in 2017, her national team took home the silver medal at the FEI European Championships.
Source: Olympics, CHIO Aachen
Kasprzak also runs a private dressage barn in Haderslev, Denmark. Some of the horses at the barn are already trained and have been competing with Kasprzak, while others are still being “educated.”
Source: Forbes,Kasprzak Dressage
“These horses are top athletes, and if we want to deliver results, we need horses that are healthy and strong — physically as well as mentally,” Kasprzak said. “I take great pride in working with this dimension of the sport.”
Anna Kasprzak/InstagramKasprzak hosts another rider and their horse at her barn.
Source: Kasprzak Dressage
Her website also says the team at Kasprzak Dressage believes no two horses are alike. “I spend a lot of time getting to know my horses and understanding their personalities,” she said.
Source: Kasprzak Dressage
Kasprzak and her brother seem to share a love of sports. He was a professional golfer, according to Forbes, and joined the ECCO board in 2017 — their mother is the chairman of the supervisory board.
ECCO Shoes/YouTubeThe ECCO brand makes golf shoes.
Source: ECCO Shoes,Forbes, ECCO
Kasprzak is a mother herself — her daughter was born in the spring of 2018.
Anna Kasprzak/InstagramKasprzak and her daughter.
Source: Eurodressage
While not much is known about the rider, aside from her athletic profession and involvement with her barn …
Source: Forbes
… we do know that her inheritance has placed her among the top 8 billionaires under 30.
Julia Reinhart/NurPhoto via Getty ImagesKasprzak at the FEI European Championships in Gothenburg, Sweden.
