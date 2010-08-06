Stop Moaning About "NET NEUTRALITY" -- Of Course ISPs Should Be Able To Charge Higher Rates For Premium Traffic

FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski, the man with the power to abolish net neutrality

Silicon Valley folks have a tendency to frame industry lobbying campaigns as morality crusades–instead of recognising them for the self-interest they are.The latest of these causes, “net neutrality,” calls for Internet Service Providers to be legally forced to treat every bit sent over the Internet the same as every other bit–i.e., be prevented from offering “premium” tiers in which some folks can pay to have their bits delivered faster than other bits.



The Silicon Valley champion, Google, has long stumped for this concept. And Google is now being savaged for apparently betraying that stance and becoming “evil” by discussing a premium-tier deal with Verizon.

Now, it’s easy to see why poor startups and massive bandwidth consumers might prefer that ISPs be forced to treat every bit the same. But from a moral and economic fairness perspective, this stance is ridiculous.

ISPs spend billions of dollars building fibre networks. Why on earth shouldn’t they be able to charge what the market will bear to deliver bits over those networks? If people want their bits delivered quickly and securely, they can pay more. If they don’t, they can pay less. It’s as simple (and fair) as that.

To see how silly the whole concept of “net neutrality” is, all you have to do is glance at the physical world.

Imagine if the Post Office (or FedEx, or UPS, or DHL, or any trucking or transport company) were legally prohibited from charging more for delivering some stuff sooner than other stuff.

Ridiculous, right?

Yes, ridiculous. Those shipping and transport companies spent billions of dollars building their transportation networks. They have every right to charge whatever the market will bear to deliver stuff via them.

No one has any problem with the concept that the Post Office treats overnight packages differently than slow-boat ones. Importantly, they also charge different rates depending on what is in the package–see “book rate” and all pricing by weight. So why all this hullaballoo about “NET NEUTRALITY”?

The answer is simple: Self-interest.

Net-neutrality zealots don’t own pipe companies. They haven’t spent billions of dollars building the networks that carry all those bits around. They HAVE spent (collectively) billions of dollars building the bits that get carried around–so of course they’d like to keep that bit-carrying as cheap as possible.

In other words, it’s obvious why most of the net neutrality folks are humping for net neutrality: Because it’s in their economic self-interest to do so. And there’s nothing wrong with humping for your economic self-interest: Everyone in this country does it all day long.

But it’s time we stopped framing the net neutrality debate in terms of “morality” and “fairness” and started seeing it for what it is: Industry lobbying.

Note: Some folks limit the “net neutrality” debate to the actual content of the bits that are being delivered–video versus email, for example, or, even more extreme, religious content vs secular content. I’m not talking about THAT type of discrimination. Of course the telcos shouldn’t be able to analyse what bits MEAN and be able to discriminate based on that.

That form of discrimination would be like the Post Office shipping packages at different speeds depending on whether they were sent by Republicans or Democrats. That’s an absurd argument, and I’ve never heard the telcos lobby for it. The idea that a telco should be able to tag some bits “speedy delivery” and others “regular”, however, is perfectly reasonable. But that doesn’t stop people from going insane about it.)

