This E-Commerce Company Threw Their Exiting CEO The Most Epic Send-Off Ever

Madeline Stone

When Mark Sebba, CEO of e-commerce giant Net-a-Porter, showed up to work on July 29, he thought it was going to be just a regular day.

Little did he know his employees had a big surprise planned for him.

As he entered the fashion company’s London office, hundreds of employees lined up with signs that read “Mark Sebba, you’re the MAN.” Sebba is stepping down from his post after 11 years as CEO.

Net a porter send offYouTube, Diagonal View

He looked pretty overwhelmed.

Net a porter sendoffYouTube, Diagonal View

As he walked down the hall, a gospel choir sang a rendition of Aloe Blacc’s “The Man.”

Net a porter sendoffYouTube, Diagonal View

Employees from the company’s New Jersey, Hong Kong, and Shanghai offices streamed their own flash mobs on a giant screen.

Net a porter sendoffYouTube, Diagonal View

Then, a mariachi band showed up.

Net a porter sendoffYouTube, Diagonal View

People in crazy costumes and headdresses danced on tables.

Net a porter sendoff YouTube, Diagonal View

It all looked pretty insane from above.

Net a porter sendoffYouTube, Diagonal View

They even had people dancing outside.

Net a porter sendoffYouTube, Diagonal View

And when it was over, Sebba took his coffee and sat down to work.

Net a porter sendoffYouTube, Diagonal View

Check out the whole video here.

