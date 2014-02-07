Net-A-Porter Launches Its Porter Magazine In Australia

Getty/ Stefanie Keenan

Global luxury e-retailing giant Net-A-Porter has launched its first independent consumer magazine, Porter, in Australia.

Net-A-Porter has been increasing its focus on the Australian retail market after appointing a dedicated PR agency for the Australian market in 2012.

Despite editor-in-chief, Lucy Yeomans, saying Porter will be “a magazine that spoke to the woman of today”, industry murmurs predict the magazine won’t be a hit on the local market, after the Iconic’s magazine of a similar style has struggled since its launch in mid-2012.

Porter’s digital edition will be available via Apple Newsstand and Google Play from February 14.

