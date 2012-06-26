Every Parent Should Know The Scandalous History Of Infant Formula

Photo: Baby Milk Action pdf

New York City’s campaign against infant formula inspired us to look into the dubious history of this product.Outrage started in the 1970s, when Nestle was accused of getting third world mothers hooked on formula, which is less healthy and more expensive than breast milk.



The allegations led to hearings in the Senate and the World Health organisation, resulting in a new set of marketing rules.

Yet infant formula remains a $11.5-billion-and-growing market.

